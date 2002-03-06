PBS renews Sesame Street
PBS has renewed Sesame Street for another three years.
The deal covers up to 30 new hours per season.
The series debuted in 1969 and is now carried on 349 stations.
It has garnered a staggering 79 Emmy Awards, and it aired its 4,000th episode in March.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.