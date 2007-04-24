PBS Renews EXPOS

PBS has slated a second season of EXPOSÉ: America's Investigative Reports.

The investigative series, co-produced by WNET New York and the Center for Investigative Reporting, returns on June 22 for a 20-week look at investigative journalism. The first four episodes deal with stories from the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Dallas Morning News, Vanity Fair and The Houston Chronicle and investigate "cover-ups, fraud, waste, abuse of power"--and more.

The series first season consisted of 12 episodes, but the second season is being expanded to 20. Seven of those new episodes will be updates on last year's investigations.

New this year, however, are three-minute previews of each episode that will be streamed on the Website,

While the series has yet to document a broadcast investigation, the producers have not excluded any medium from consideration.