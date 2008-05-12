PBS to Reignite The Electric Company

PBS targeted January for a revival of iconic kids’ series The Electric Company.

Production on the show, with backing from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Department of Education, will launch May 13, filming on the streets of New York and from a Newark, N.J., studio for the 26 new episodes.

The show is aimed at promoting literacy, which is the DOE's focus for funding, particularly literacy education in urban and inner-city areas.

The show will include an online component and community outreach, the latter also a priority for DOE.

The show is from Sesame Street creator Sesame Workshop, which will tap into an eclectic group of writers to help convince kids that reading is cool. They include the Cox brothers (Blades of Glory) and Jerome Hairston (Law & Order: Criminal Intent).