PBS raises emergency-alert profile

Noncommercial WNET(TV) New York is getting more than $500,000 in funding from

the National Imagery and Mapping Agency to develop a prototype emergency-alert system using the station’s digital spectrum to deliver emergency alerts,

emergency-response information and command and control information to the

public, first responders and homeland-security personnel.

"The crisis of Sept. 11, 2001, brought Thirteen and New York City

together as never before," said William F. Baker, president of the station.

"Ever since that fateful day, [channel] Thirteen has been determined to harness

its transmission resources to provide vital information that will help save

lives in the event of a regional emergency."