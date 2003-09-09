PBS raises emergency-alert profile
Noncommercial WNET(TV) New York is getting more than $500,000 in funding from
the National Imagery and Mapping Agency to develop a prototype emergency-alert system using the station’s digital spectrum to deliver emergency alerts,
emergency-response information and command and control information to the
public, first responders and homeland-security personnel.
"The crisis of Sept. 11, 2001, brought Thirteen and New York City
together as never before," said William F. Baker, president of the station.
"Ever since that fateful day, [channel] Thirteen has been determined to harness
its transmission resources to provide vital information that will help save
lives in the event of a regional emergency."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.