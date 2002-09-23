PBS pushing NewsHour with print buy
The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer is looking to give its underwriters more
bang for the buck.
The PBS news show is buying full-page and fractional ads in major magazines
and newspapers to 'build awareness of, and connection with, the corporate
underwriters of The NewsHour,' as well as to increase tune-in to the
show.
'When was the last time a news show tuned you in?' one ad said, followed by
the tag line, 'A world of difference.'
The buys include The New York Times, The Washington Post,
U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, Atlantic Monthly,
The New Yorker and The New Republic.
Why no TV buys for the TV show? A spokeswoman for NewsHour said PBS
could get more print ads and a greater variety of outlets for its money. Another
reason, she said, was research telling them these publications were where they
could reach 'the type of folks who either watch us or should be watching
us.'
