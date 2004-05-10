PBS Promotes 'This Really Old House'

PBS will launch a flight of spots May 14 promoting its Colonial House reality show. The spots will air on radio, cable and broadcast in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Boston, Detroit, and Phoenix.

In the show, which will air on Mondays and Tuesdays, a couple of dozen people have to live as colonist's did 400 years ago. Ordinarily, we avoid PR boilerplate, but we like the description below of some of the promo themes: "Fast food, in 1628, was a chicken on the run. For a beer, you'd grab two buckets and head down the hill. Hip Hop entertainment?: Two rabbits." The show, debuts May 17.

PBS previoulsy did similar takes on life in the Victorian era and on the frontier.

