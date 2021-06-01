PBS Presents 'The Latino Experience' July 6

Three-part anthology series The Latino Experience will premiere starting July 6 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, the broadcaster announced May 27.

The series will also be available on the PBS Video App and PBS.org.

The series consists of 13 short films, both fiction and nonfiction, showcasing a variety of experiences and perspectives within the Latino/a/x communities both in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“We are excited to highlight and share The Latino Experience, a compilation of shorts that showcase the wide-ranging talent, diversity and complexity within the Latinx community in the U.S. and abroad,” said Wendy Llinas, senior director, programming & development, PBS. “These narrative and scripted shorts reflect the joy, creativity, courage, humor, pain and resilience in our communities with top-notch authentic storytelling that reflects the many lived experiences of Latinos/as/x at this moment in history.”

The first film, called Death & Deathability: A Period Piece showcases a young woman mystified by the appearance of her menstrual cycle and comes to the conclusion she is dying and therefore plans her own funeral. Written, directed and produced by Maria Victoria Ponce. Produced by Sofia Cortez, Vincent Cortez and Heather MacLean.

The last film, Noche Buena features a dysfunctional Cuban family at Christmas Eve dinner. As conversations about political correctness and current events take place, tensions escalate. The family learns a lot about themselves and each other. Written and directed by Andres Rovira and produced by Rovira and Ray Tezanos, who also stars as Javi.

Bill Gardner and Wendy Llinas are executives in charge for PBS for The Latino Experience.