PBS presents a fresh facade

PBS unveiled a new fall lineup that will add two new weekly series and shift old favorites, representing its first major prime time lineup shifts in 25 years, according to press reports.

One newcomer, Antiques Roadshow UK (Antiques Roadshow's British cousin) launches on Thursday at 8 p.m. (ET) with long-running documentary series Frontline moving from Tuesdays to Thursday at 9 p.m. PBS has slated a new 13-part series, Life 360, a single themed-show of documentary, performances and personal narrative, at 9 p.m. Fridays, following its solid financial shows that night.

Other major changes include ExxonMobil Masterpiece Theatre moving to Monday nights - after 30 years of delivering British dramas on Sunday nights - and American Masters profiles morphing into a weekly series,'' which profiles important figures in artistic and cultural life, will air for the first time as a weekly series. American Experience takes over American Masters Sunday night slot in January. A special fall American Experience will feature the final four hours of Ric Burns' New York doc, following the first 10 hours aired in November 1999.