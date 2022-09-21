PBS 'POV' Premieres Film 'An Act of Worship' Oct. 17

PBS's non-fiction series POV will premiere An Act of Worship Monday, Oct. 17. The film will be available to stream for free until Nov. 16 on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

An Act of Worship introduces a "diverse range of Muslim Americans as they recount the past 30 years of pivotal moments in U.S. history and policy from their own perspectives," PBS said in a release. The film highlights activists that came together after Sept. 11, 2001 and individuals affected by Islamophobia.

An Act of Worship premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

“We’re incredibly excited to be in partnership with POV, where personal storytelling from within marginalized communities is so clearly valued, along with an openness to pushing the documentary form beyond traditional approaches," said An Act of Worship producer Sofian Khan. "It’s a unique opportunity to reach a nationwide audience who look to the series for those qualities and more, and a chance to share the experience of Muslim Americans directly and authentically, without apology.”

An Act of Worship is directed by Nausheen Dadabhoy. Executive producers include Erika Dilday, Chris White and The Meadows Foundation. The film is a co-presentation of the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM). ■