PBS NewsHour Recognizes SAG-AFTRA

PBS NewsHour Productions says it has officially recognized SAG-AFTRA/NewsHour Union, saying it supports the rights of its employees to have union representation.

NewsHour Productions had already said it intended to voluntarily recognize the unit once the employees voted Thursday to be represented.

"We welcome this newly formed group as represented by SAG-AFTRA and look forward to working together on a collective bargaining agreement," said Mary Stewart, VP, external affairs, for WETA Washington, of which NewsHour Productions is a wholly owned subsidiary.

According to the organizing committee, morale has been low due to turnover and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the nationwide racial reckoning. They said losing experienced hands, particularly staffers of color, has left more work and longer hours for fewer people, including on its expanded digital footprint. ■