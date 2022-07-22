PBS NewsHour Staffers Declare Intent to Unionize

PBS NewsHour staffers said Friday (July 21) that, in the spirit of civility and professionalism, they intend to unionize with SAG-AFTRA. They claim that more than 70% of content creators at NewsHour Productions signed the petition to unionize.

A majority of content staffers said it has been over two weeks since the staffers of NewsHour and Washington Week, both produced by NewsHour Productions out of anchor noncom programmer WETA-TV Washington, had sought recognition of the union. They said that this week they were notified that management was going to exclude some colleagues from the bargaining unit, colleagues they said were vital to getting shows on the air.

According to one staffer, morale has been low due to turnover and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the nationwide racial reckoning. They said losing experienced hands, particularly staffers of color, has left more work and longer hours for fewer people, including on its expanded digital footprint.

"As the creative engine behind one of the most trusted news institutions in the country," they said their goal is a healthier, better and more transparent workplace.

They said that their hope is that WETA and NewsHour Productions will recognize the union and give it a seat at the table.

A NewsHour spokesperson was not available for comment late Friday. ■