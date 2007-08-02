PBS' NewsHour Gets Grant for Online Improvements
Public television's NewsHour with Jim Lehrer has gotten a three-year, $1.15 million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to give its online incarnation a digital facelift in hopes of encouraging more public involvement.
The infusion of money--and the foundation's online expertise--"will enable our Web site visitors to participate more fully in the kind of well-informed, balanced journalism for which The NewsHour is known,” said executive editor Linda Winslow.
Key elements of the makeover will be 1) more online forums, including Q&A sessions with reporters posing questions generated by online users; 2) more accessible data and better graphics, for example various interactive scenarios on the effects of global warming (http://www.pbs.org/newshour/indepth_coverage/science/globalwarming/map_f...); 3) interactive video that allows surfers to pause and access more information; and 4) an expanded educational area for teachers.
The site was launched in 1996 and revamped in 2006.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.