PBS' NewsHour Gets Grant for Online Improvements

Public television's NewsHour with Jim Lehrer has gotten a three-year, $1.15 million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to give its online incarnation a digital facelift in hopes of encouraging more public involvement.

The infusion of money--and the foundation's online expertise--"will enable our Web site visitors to participate more fully in the kind of well-informed, balanced journalism for which The NewsHour is known,” said executive editor Linda Winslow.

Key elements of the makeover will be 1) more online forums, including Q&A sessions with reporters posing questions generated by online users; 2) more accessible data and better graphics, for example various interactive scenarios on the effects of global warming (http://www.pbs.org/newshour/indepth_coverage/science/globalwarming/map_f...); 3) interactive video that allows surfers to pause and access more information; and 4) an expanded educational area for teachers.

The site was launched in 1996 and revamped in 2006.