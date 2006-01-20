PBS To Name New President

Paula Kerger, executive VP and Chief Operating Officer of Education Broadcasting System, licensee of noncommercial WNET and WLIW New York, has been named to succeed Pat Mitchell as president and CEO of PBS starting next month.

PBS had been widely expected to pick someone from within the station ranks. WNET is one of the principal programmers for the system.

Mitchell, whose contract was over in June, will head the Museum of Television & Radio in New York, starting in March.

Kerger joited EBC in 1993 as VP, director of development and government affairs for WNET and was named VP and station manager in 2002.

Before she came to the station, she was director of principal gifts for the Metropolitan opera.

