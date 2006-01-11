PBS' Mitchell To Head TV/Radio Museum

PBS President Pat Mitchell will join the Museum of Television & Radio March 15 as president and CEO.

In addition, Christy Carpenter, a VP of the museum, has been named executive VP.

Mitchell's contract with PBS was up in June, but she told B&C that the search committee expected to have a candidate to replace her by the PBS board meeting in February.

Mitchell, a former journalists, teacher, producer and media executive, has headed PBS since 2000, including through rocky times with theatened budget cuts by Republicans and the high-profile moves by former CPB Board Chairman Ken Tomlinson to add more- conservative shows to the service.

She was the first woman and first TV producer to head the organization. Her credits include the PBS Foundation, which solicits major gifts and endowments, as well as digital kids and public service initiatives.

"The Museum has a critical role to play in continuing to preserve, celebrate, and document significant programs, trends, and technological advances and also in providing a forum on the role of media in our interconnected world," said Mitchell in a statement.

Mitchell replaces Stuart Brotman, who resigned in June 2005 only 15 months after being hired to replace the late Robert M. Batscha.