PBS Makes History Again

PBS has given an early third-season renewal to its hour history/reality series, History Detectives. The 12 new episodes will likey next summer.

The show, from Oregon Public Broadcasting and Lion TV, tells the stories of historic people places and things--the Lincoln assassination, for instance, or a look at a Monopoly-like game that predates the famous edition by 20 years--through expert analysis of the artifacts by a team of investigators.

Since the show's launch of a second season June 21, it has averaged a 2.2 rating, 29% above the noncom's national average.