PBS Live-Streams Ann Curry’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ on Facebook Watch

Ann Curry’s new PBS series We’ll Meet Again is live-streaming on Facebook Watch. The show premiered Jan. 23 and its six episodes run until Feb. 27.

PBS has launched Facebook Watch shows for PBS Digital Studios, but this represents the first time the public broadcasting network shares what it calls “full, long-form episodes” on that digital platform.

We’ll Meet Again is produced by Blink Films in partnership with AnnCurry Inc. Curry hosts and executive produces the show, which covers major historical events, and examines how they affected regular citizens. People divided by the historical event are reunited on We’ll Meet Again.



“Given the series’ core goal of reuniting people who were thrown together or torn apart during pivotal moments in history, we feel Facebook Watch is the perfect environment to build social engagement and create community,” says Beth Hoppe, chief programming executive and general manager, general audience programming, PBS. “We are excited to work with Facebook on this multiplatform program and encourage our viewers to come together and take part in the conversation.”

We’ll Meet Again is produced by Simon Harries, and executive producers are Curry, Justine Kershaw and Andra Heritage.

“We’re delighted We’ll Meet Again is being embraced by Facebook to feature full-length episodes in their entirety on its vast platform," said Curry. "Facebook, which connects people worldwide, is a perfect partner for our stories about what we human beings mean to one another.”