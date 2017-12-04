PBS Lines Up ‘Amanpour’ at 11 P.M.

PBS and WNET New York are set to debut interview program Amanpour on PBS. With Christiane Amanpour, CNN chief international correspondent, hosting the show, Amanpour on PBS will premiere on WNET Dec. 4, and other PBS stations Dec. 11 at 11 p.m. PBS says it will air the program, which airs on CNN International, on an interim basis.



The show takes over the slot held by Charlie Rose. Host Rose was fired when he was named in a number of sexual harassment charges from women who worked on the PBS program.



Amanpour continues to air CNN International weekdays at 2 and 5 p.m. ET.



The show features conversations with global leaders and decision makers on the issues affecting the world.



"Amanpour on PBS adds to the long tradition of public affairs programming that has been a hallmark of public media for decades," says PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger.



PBS says it is “finalizing plans” for a second public affairs program, which will follow Amanpour on PBS at 11:30 p.m.



"Christiane Amanpour is a fearless and uncompromising journalist," said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of WNET. "We are pleased to welcome her to the PBS system and are gratified to offer this thorough and responsible news program to viewers nationwide."



