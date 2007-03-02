PBS Launches New Educational Website

PBS has launched a new Website that it calls the "front door," for all its educational outreach efforts.

The site features lesson plans, videos, blogs and other tools for preschool through high school teachers.

Among the highlights, says PBS, are a blog about the uses of media in the classroom, free lesson plans, including a clearinghouse for local station resources, streamed video from PBS shows, and an online shopping session where teachers bcan buy videos.

Much of the content can also be integrated into local PBS station Web sites starting later this month.