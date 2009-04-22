PBS Launches Beta Version of Video Portal Online

PBS said Wednesday it has launched a beta version of PBS Video Portal at www.pbs.org/video where it will provide thousand of hours of full-length programming for online viewing.

That will include both classic shows like Julia Child, Masterpiece, Nova, and Antiques Roadshow and local content from PBS stations.

To promote the launch, PBS is making the premiere episode of series Time Team America (a tour of archeological digs) available online today (April 21) in advance of its on-air premiere in the summer.

"Our goal is to ensure that audiences have online access to the remarkable depth and breadth of PBS programming," said Jason Seiken, PBS senior VP of Interactive, "[and] in a format that puts the user in control."