PBS Kids Launches Kids' Health Initiative

PBS Kids is launching a kids' health initiative, including convening a council on children's health among various stakeholders, targeted for early 2008.

Pointing to the rise in childhood obesity, PBS said Monday it is trying to build a blueprint for action by public broadcasters.

The twin goals of the Public Media Council on Children’s Health will be to bring together public-TV programmers, Web producers, community representatives and educators to develop a set of guiding principles and cultivate long-term partners.

Programmers -- including Sesame Workshop -- community activists, educators and government representatives last winter formed a task force to come up with recommendations for how media and government could work together to combat obesity. But according to sources, they have not been able to agree on what those recommendations should be. A report back to Congress, initially targeted for July, has still not been released.