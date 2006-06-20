PBS' Internet Guru Is Going

Cindy Johanson, who helped build PBS.org and the noncom services other Internet initiatives, is leaving at the end of June.

Johanson, who had been senior VP of PreK-12 education services since 2002, was also instrumental in the launch of PBS' Kids Sprout cable service. She has been with PBS for over a decade, launching its 'net efforts in 1995.

PBS President Paula Kerger said Tuesday that Mary Kadera will be promoted to VP of education and will serve as interim head of interactive and education after Johanson's departure. Kadera has been senior director, K-12 education

PBS Delivers programming and services to 348 noncommercial TV stations.