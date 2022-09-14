PBS Holocaust Documentary to Stream First

The three-part PBS documentary, The U.S. and the Holocaust, will be available for streaming before parts two and three air on PBS stations. Parts two and three are being shuffled to make room for PBS' coverage Monday (Sept. 19) of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.



The documentary is co-directed by Ken Burns.



All three, two-hour, parts will stream immediately on PBS online platforms -- PBS .org and the PBS video app -- for free starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, when the first part is scheduled to air on PBS TV stations.



Part two, which would have aired at 8 p.m. Monday, will now air at 8 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), which bumps part three top 8 p.m. Wednesday.



PBS also said that if coverage of the Queen's funeral preempts regular PBS Kids programming it would be available on the free PBS Kids streaming service. ■