PBS, History Top TV Webbys

PBS has the best TV site on the Web, at least according to the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. It is the fourth time the Noncom net's PBS.org has won won the coveted Webby, more than anyone else, according to PBS. The History Channel won the People's Voice Award in the TV category, which is voted on by the online public.

There were other broadcast and cable Web site winners. PBS' P.O.V.: Borders won a Webby for broadband, cable channel Noggin won the People's Voice in that category; the BBC won in the education, news and sports categories (ESPN got a People's Voice in sports), KEXP radio won in the radio category, and PBS Kids online won a People's Voice in the youth category.