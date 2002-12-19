PBS hires Detectives
PBS has slated a June launch for new series History Detectives, a
co-production of Oregon Public Broadcasting and Lion Television.
The series, described as a cross between Antiques Roadshow and CBS'
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, will travel to different cities and towns to uncover the "historic
relevance" of buildings, artifacts and personal stories/tall tales.
In a new twist on soliciting viewer contributions, the show will seek out
viewer stories "wrapped in a question mark," which the show will try to unwrap
with a team of experts in forensics, archaeology, architecture and
more.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.