PBS hires Detectives

PBS has slated a June launch for new series History Detectives, a
co-production of Oregon Public Broadcasting and Lion Television.

The series, described as a cross between Antiques Roadshow and CBS'
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, will travel to different cities and towns to uncover the "historic
relevance" of buildings, artifacts and personal stories/tall tales.

In a new twist on soliciting viewer contributions, the show will seek out
viewer stories "wrapped in a question mark," which the show will try to unwrap
with a team of experts in forensics, archaeology, architecture and
more.