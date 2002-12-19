PBS hires Detectives

PBS has slated a June launch for new series History Detectives, a

co-production of Oregon Public Broadcasting and Lion Television.

The series, described as a cross between Antiques Roadshow and CBS'

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, will travel to different cities and towns to uncover the "historic

relevance" of buildings, artifacts and personal stories/tall tales.

In a new twist on soliciting viewer contributions, the show will seek out

viewer stories "wrapped in a question mark," which the show will try to unwrap

with a team of experts in forensics, archaeology, architecture and

more.