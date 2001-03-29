PBS, HBO lead Peabodys
PBS and HBO were the biggest single network winners among a diverse group of programmers honored in the 60th annual George Foster Peabody Awards on Thursday.
PBS took seven awards, including one for Frontline's Drug Wars and one for its BBC American co-production of David Copperfield on Masterpiece Theatre. HBO's dark Mob drama The Sopranos led a list of five winners for the pay cable network. i>The Corner, a gritty mini-series about street drugs in Baltimore, and Ali-Frazier 1: One Nation Divided, about the first heavyweight title fight between Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier, were among the other HBO shows honored.
The Sopranos and NBC's White House drama West Wing are the first repeat winners since CBS's Northern Exposure achieved the feat. Comedy Central's Daily Show with Jon Stewart got a nod for its Indecision 2000 election news spoof, along with Fox's sitcom Malcolm In the Middle - both surprise winners in the Peabodys, which predominantly recognize exemplary news and documentary productions.
Confronting Colon Cancer, about her late husband's fatal ordeal with the disease. CBS won for 60 Minutes II piece about the African AIDS pandemic Death By Denial. PBS also won three awards, >. NPR won three awards. CNN won for Cry Freetown abtou the brutal war in Sierra Leone.
BBC and Discovery took an award for their animated co-production Walking with Dinosaurs. And A&E Network and Columbia TriStar won for their dramatization of George Washington's fabled excursion on the Delaware River in The Crossing.
A complete list of the winners follows.
- Richard Tedesco
Peabody winners
60 Minutes II: Death by Denial
CBS News, New York
Dateline NBC: The Paper Chase
NBC, New York
48 Hours: Heroes Under Fire
CBS News, New York
Treading on Danger?
KHOU-TV, Houston, Texas
An Eighty Four Year Old Youngful Man Lives in the Cabin
KBS, Seoul, Korea
Behind Closed Doors
WJXT-TV, Jacksonville, Florida
Regret to Inform
P.O.V., New York, presented on PBS
King Gimp
Home Box Office (Los Angeles), Whiteford-Hadary, University of Maryland and Tapestry International
1900 House
A Wall to Wall Production for Channel 4 in association with Thirteen/WNET, presented on PBS
Cancer: Evolution to Revolution
Home Box Office and Lovett Productions
Frontline: Drug Wars
WGBH/Frontline (Boston), presented on PBS
Ali-Frazier 1: One Nation...Divisible
Home Box Office Sports
CNN Perspectives: Cry Freetown
CNN Productions (Atlanta), Insight News Television and Channel 4 International
Napoleon
David Grubin Productions, Inc. (New York), Devillier Doregan Enterprises, presented on PBS
Walking with Dinosaurs
A BBC Discovery Channel TV Asahi Co-production in association with ProSieben and France 3
Marketplace
Minnesota Public Radio, presented on Public Radio International
Witness to an Execution
Sound Portraits Productions (New York), presented on National Public Radio
The NPR 100
National Public Radio, Washington, D.C.
Slavery
True Vision Productions Ltd. for Channel 4, London
Katie Couric: Confronting Colon Cancer
NBC News, New York
A profoundly personal and courageous public service
School Sleuth: The Case of an Excellent School
Learning Matters, Inc. and The Merrow Report (New York), presented on PBS
Arthur
WGBH-TV (Boston) and Cinar Films, presented on PBS
Hearts and Minds: Teens and Mental Illness
Idaho Public Television (Boise, Idaho) and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
Building Big
WGBH-TV (Boston) and Production Group, Inc., presented on PBS
H. Martin "Marty" Haag
Personal Award
The West Wing
NBC, John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros., Los Angeles
The Sopranos
Home Box Office (New York), Chase Films, Brad Grey Television
Sharing the Secret
Robert Greenwald Productions and Pearson Television, International (Santa Monica), presented on CBS
Howard Goodall's Big Bangs
A Tiger Aspect Production for Channel 4, London
Exxon/Mobil Masterpiece Theatre: David Copperfield
A BBC American and WGBH-TV (Boston) Co-production, presented on PBS
The Crossing
A & E Network (New York) and Columbia
TriStar Television Productions in association with Chris/Rose Productions, Inc.
The Corner
Home Box Office, Los Angeles
Malcolm in the Middle
Fox and Regency Television
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart:
Indecision 2000
Mad Cow Productions, Inc. in association with Comedy Central, New York
