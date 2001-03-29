PBS, HBO lead Peabodys

PBS and HBO were the biggest single network winners among a diverse group of programmers honored in the 60th annual George Foster Peabody Awards on Thursday.

PBS took seven awards, including one for Frontline's Drug Wars and one for its BBC American co-production of David Copperfield on Masterpiece Theatre. HBO's dark Mob drama The Sopranos led a list of five winners for the pay cable network. i>The Corner, a gritty mini-series about street drugs in Baltimore, and Ali-Frazier 1: One Nation Divided, about the first heavyweight title fight between Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier, were among the other HBO shows honored.

The Sopranos and NBC's White House drama West Wing are the first repeat winners since CBS's Northern Exposure achieved the feat. Comedy Central's Daily Show with Jon Stewart got a nod for its Indecision 2000 election news spoof, along with Fox's sitcom Malcolm In the Middle - both surprise winners in the Peabodys, which predominantly recognize exemplary news and documentary productions.

Confronting Colon Cancer, about her late husband's fatal ordeal with the disease. CBS won for 60 Minutes II piece about the African AIDS pandemic Death By Denial. PBS also won three awards. NPR won three awards. CNN won for Cry Freetown about the brutal war in Sierra Leone.

BBC and Discovery took an award for their animated co-production Walking with Dinosaurs. And A&E Network and Columbia TriStar won for their dramatization of George Washington's fabled excursion on the Delaware River in The Crossing.

A complete list of the winners follows.

- Richard Tedesco

Peabody winners

60 Minutes II: Death by Denial

CBS News, New York

Dateline NBC: The Paper Chase

NBC, New York

48 Hours: Heroes Under Fire

CBS News, New York

Treading on Danger?

KHOU-TV, Houston, Texas

An Eighty Four Year Old Youngful Man Lives in the Cabin

KBS, Seoul, Korea

Behind Closed Doors

WJXT-TV, Jacksonville, Florida

Regret to Inform

P.O.V., New York, presented on PBS

King Gimp

Home Box Office (Los Angeles), Whiteford-Hadary, University of Maryland and Tapestry International

1900 House

A Wall to Wall Production for Channel 4 in association with Thirteen/WNET, presented on PBS

Cancer: Evolution to Revolution

Home Box Office and Lovett Productions

Frontline: Drug Wars

WGBH/Frontline (Boston), presented on PBS

Ali-Frazier 1: One Nation...Divisible

Home Box Office Sports

CNN Perspectives: Cry Freetown

CNN Productions (Atlanta), Insight News Television and Channel 4 International

Napoleon

David Grubin Productions, Inc. (New York), Devillier Doregan Enterprises, presented on PBS

Walking with Dinosaurs

A BBC Discovery Channel TV Asahi Co-production in association with ProSieben and France 3

Marketplace

Minnesota Public Radio, presented on Public Radio International

Witness to an Execution

Sound Portraits Productions (New York), presented on National Public Radio

The NPR 100

National Public Radio, Washington, D.C.

Slavery

True Vision Productions Ltd. for Channel 4, London

Katie Couric: Confronting Colon Cancer

NBC News, New York

A profoundly personal and courageous public service

School Sleuth: The Case of an Excellent School

Learning Matters, Inc. and The Merrow Report (New York), presented on PBS

Arthur

WGBH-TV (Boston) and Cinar Films, presented on PBS

Hearts and Minds: Teens and Mental Illness

Idaho Public Television (Boise, Idaho) and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

Building Big

WGBH-TV (Boston) and Production Group, Inc., presented on PBS

H. Martin "Marty" Haag

Personal Award

The West Wing

NBC, John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros., Los Angeles

The Sopranos

Home Box Office (New York), Chase Films, Brad Grey Television

Sharing the Secret

Robert Greenwald Productions and Pearson Television, International (Santa Monica), presented on CBS

Howard Goodall's Big Bangs

A Tiger Aspect Production for Channel 4, London

Exxon/Mobil Masterpiece Theatre: David Copperfield

A BBC American and WGBH-TV (Boston) Co-production, presented on PBS

The Crossing

A & E Network (New York) and Columbia

TriStar Television Productions in association with Chris/Rose Productions, Inc.

The Corner

Home Box Office, Los Angeles

Malcolm in the Middle

Fox and Regency Television

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart:

Indecision 2000

Mad Cow Productions, Inc. in association with Comedy Central, New York