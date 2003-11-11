PBS Has Dinner with Bush

PBS stations will air a Sir David Frost interview with President George W. Bush Sunday, Nov. 16. The interview will first air that morning UK time on the BBC’s Breakfast with Frost prior to the President’s scheduled trip to London.

PBS is advising stations to air the 20-25 minute interview in the service’s Sunday public affairs slot of 5-7 p.m. The interview is being produced by David Paradine Television for the BBC.