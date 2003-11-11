PBS Has Dinner with Bush
PBS stations will air a Sir David Frost interview with President George W. Bush Sunday, Nov. 16. The interview will first air that morning UK time on the BBC’s Breakfast with Frost prior to the President’s scheduled trip to London.
PBS is advising stations to air the 20-25 minute interview in the service’s Sunday public affairs slot of 5-7 p.m. The interview is being produced by David Paradine Television for the BBC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.