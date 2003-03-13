PBS goes to war

PBS has cleared its programming decks March 17 for two specials on the

looming war with Iraq.

The 17th was initially to have been the Bush administration's deadline for

disarmament or war, but a recent campaign to line up U.N. Security Council votes

appears to have pushed back the deadline.

In any event, PBS is slating a two-hour Frontline special, The Long

Road to War, followed by a one-hour What's Next for Iraq: A Now with Bill Moyers Special Edition.

The latter program includes an examination of the media's war coverage so

far, a topic the PBS release on the specials introduced with the observation

that "some critics say the major news networks have marketed the war as if it's

the latest reality TV program, branding and promoting it to increase ratings."

Earlier this week, Corporation for Public Broadcasting president Robert

Coonrod pushed for government funding for noncommercial stations with the argument that with

the commercial networks consumed by reality TV, noncommercial programming is a

necessary alternative.