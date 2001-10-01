PBS goes interactive with Life 360
The new PBS series Life 360 will feature interactive content for all 13 episodes when it begins its run on Oct. 5.
Companies involved with the project include Chyron (providing tools to enhance the content), Hollywood-based H Design and Toronto's ExtendMedia (helping design the content), and the above mentioned companies that are helping with distribution. - Ken Kerschbaumer
