PBS Gets in Touch With Its Mormon Side

PBS’ Frontline and American Experience will collaborate for the first time to co-produce The Mormons, a documentary that will air as two 90-minutes episodes next April.

In announcing the co-production at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena, Calif., John Wilson, senior VP of programming, said PBS is also eyeing Salt Lake City as the setting for an Antiques Roadshow production.

Like its commercial counterparts, PBS is looking for ways to stand out in a crowded media landscape, and Wilson noted it is planning an “aggressive” tune-in campaign around its six biggest series for the coming year, which is in addition to the aforementioned include Nature, Masterpiece Theatre and Nova.

Beginning this fall, PBS will initiate a promo campaign, which also encompasses PBS Websites, for its Sunday-Tuesday-night schedule featuring the six regularly scheduled series.

In her first remarks at TCA, PBS President-CEO Paula Kerger, named in March as the service’s sixth head since its founding in 1969, said she is making her primary focus about enhancing PBS’ educational and digital capabilities, as well as emphasizing its uniqueness.