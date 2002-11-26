PBS gets capital coverage

A judge in Harris County, Texas, has agreed to allow PBS' Frontline to film a capital murder trial, including jury

deliberations.

PBS was not commenting beyond saying that the case was "on hold" and that it

would put out a statement later Tuesday, but The New York Times was

reporting that the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals had suspended jury selection

in the trial while it considered the prosecution's appeal of the TV-in-the-jury

room decision.

The Radio-Television News Directors Association is on the record as saying

that cameras belong in the courtroom, but it does not extend that assertion to the jury

room.

Still, RTNDA president Barbara Chochran sees potential

educational value.

Pointing out that this would be for documentary purposes rather than live

news coverage, she said the country has "a serious problem with jury service in

terms of a reluctance to serve and lack of training."

A documentary, she added, might "better help them understand what goes on by

demystifying the process." That, she said, "could be helpful to the judicial

system."