PBS gets $20 million from Carlton

Public broadcasting will get a $20 million shot in the arm, thanks to its new investment deal with Carlton International Media, a commercial broadcaster and content producer.

PBS and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting each will contribute $5 million to the fund, while Carlton is adding $10 million. Together, Carlton and public broadcasting will fund several productions, including Find Your Family, which looks back at people's ancestors and DaVinci's Machines, which will build machines designed by Leonardo DaVinci and see if they work. Carlton will have U.K. and international distribution rights on all programs created through the fund, while PBS and CPB will have U.S. broadcast and home video rights.

"We're very pleased with this partnership with Carlton and CPB, and believe it will further strengthen and bolster our American drama initiative," said Pat Mitchell, president and CEO of PBS.