PBS, Fusion Will Air Peabody Awards Gala

This year’s Peabody Awards ceremony will be broadcast in June on both PBS and Fusion, the first time the event will be aired simultaneously on over-the-air and cable TV.

The 76th annual Peabody Awards ceremony, which will be held May 20 in Manhattan, will be aired on both outlets at 9 p.m. June 2, the organization announced Monday. The actress Rashida Jones will host.

“We are proud to join forces with PBS and Fusion in honoring the year’s best stories in television, radio, podcasts and digital narratives,” said Jeffrey Jones, Peabody Awards director. “Today more than ever, Peabody’s mission to highlight the most compelling and empowering stories and their impact on society is vital to public discourse. Broadcasting our awards ceremony to the loyal viewers of PBS and on Fusion’s burgeoning network is a wonderful way to showcase stories that matter.”

The Peabody organization will announce 60 finalists in news, documentaries, entertainment, children’s programming, educational programming and public service on April 5. Thirty winners from those finalists will be announced in a series of releases starting April 12.