PBS, Ellen Among Big Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Winners
PBS topped the list of Creative Arts & Entertainment Emmy awards with 13, Other multiple winners were ABC with seven, NBC with five, and Discovery and Food Network with two apiece.
The syndicated category took home nine, including a category-best four awards for Ellen DeGeneres.
The awards, primarily for writing, directing, art direction, animation, editing, makeup and other behind-the=scenes magic, were given out at a black-tie gala in Hollywood.
PBS' top show was Sesame Street with six awards. The Ellen Degeneres Show, with the second-most awards for any show (tied with CBS soap As the World Turns), garnered its statues for directing, writing, art direction/set design, and sound mixing.
Other notables:. Good Morning America and Today both got best morning show honors; PBS' Arthur won for best animated children's program; Paula Deen from Food Net's Paula's Home Cooking won best lifestyle host; in something of a farewell tribute to itss longtime host and executive producer, Bob Barker's Price is Right won for best game show; Sesame Street won for best pre-school series; Reading Rainbow won for best overall children's series; and Ozone's It's Jerrytime! won for best broadband program.
The program and performance Emmys will be handed out Friday night (June 15) at the Kodak Theater, also in Hollywood.
