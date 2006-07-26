PBS Is Down With Downloads

PBS was brought to you today by the letters IPT and V.

At the Television Critics Association network presentations in Pasadena Wednesday, PBS announced that episodes of Nova, Now, and Scientific American Frontiers, and Antiques Roadshow (note to Google, it's "Antiques,' not "Antique," in the title), as well as some kids shows, are now available for download on Google video, the first PBS programming to get video "Googled."

"As we've seen with our podcasts, PBS viewers appreciate the opportunity to consume PBS and local PBS stations' content when and where they like," said PBS President Paula Kerger, and today's announcement will be a boon to the quickly-increasing number of these kinds of media consumers."

Kerger also told critics that PBS had struck a deal with nonprofit Open Media Network, www.omn.org, to make a similar lineup of shows available there for download purchase.

Kerger has made expanding PBS's multiplatform distribution, and monetizing that, one of her key goals.