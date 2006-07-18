PBS Dominates News & Doc Emmy Nods

PBS dominated the News and Documentary Emmy nominations list announced Tuesday with 33. NBC was second with 19, followed by CBS with 16 and ABC with 14, including at least one for every show in the news division according to the network.

PBS' POV got the most nominations with six, but 15 different shows or series were nominated. NBC's most nominated show was Nightly News with eight, followed by Dateline with seven. 60 Minutes got the most nominations for one show with 10. ABC's top show was World News Tonight with three. All seven of Cinemax's nods were for one show, Reel Life. Anderson Cooper 360 led CNN with three

The cable leader was not CNN or Fox, the latter does not enter, but History Channel with a dozen nominations, followed by National Geographic (OK, Fox part-enters since it is part owner, but FNC does not submit nominations), Cinemax with seven, HBO and CNN six apiece, and Discovery with five.

Not surprisingly, Katrina and Iraq dominated the news categories, with NBC dominating in the former. In fact, it has three of the four nominations for outstanding coverage of a breaking news story in a newscast, all for Katrina stories

One interesting match-up, in the outstanding feature story in a newscast, has CNN's canceled NewsNight with Aaron Brown going head to head with the man and show that replaced him, Anderson Cooper 360.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will hand out the awards Sept. 25 in New York.