PBS docs get Oscar nods

PBS has received Oscar nominations for two of its documentary films,

Daughter from Danang and Prisoner of Paradise.

It is the third year in a row that PBS filmmakers have been nominated.

The awards will be presented Sunday, March 23.

Daughter from Danang will premiere on TV April 7. Prisoner of

Paradise premieres on PBS April 22.

PBS Oscar winners have included Maya Lin: A Strong, Clear Vision and

The Times of Harvey Milk.