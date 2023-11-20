PBS Distribution Launches PBS Food FAST Channel

PBS Distribution said it was launching PBS Food, an additional free ad-supported streaming television channel from the public broadcaster.

PBS said the channel is available on Amazon’s Freevee, Plex and Roku.

The channel carries new recipes, cooking lessons and the opportunity to embark on foodie adventures around the world and will feature top chefs including Julia Child, Jacques Pépin, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, Vivian Howard and José Andrés.

“In this ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are proud to bring our extensive library of beloved cooking programming to the FAST space with PBS Food,” PBS Distribution president Andrea Downing said. “With endless hours of lean-back content, audiences will now have more ways to find our classic food content to enjoy.”

PBS Distribution’s other FAST channels are Antiques Roadshow, Julia Child and Antiques Road Trip.