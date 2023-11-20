PBS Distribution Launches PBS Food FAST Channel
New channel carried by Freevee, Plex, Roku
PBS Distribution said it was launching PBS Food, an additional free ad-supported streaming television channel from the public broadcaster.
PBS said the channel is available on Amazon’s Freevee, Plex and Roku.
The channel carries new recipes, cooking lessons and the opportunity to embark on foodie adventures around the world and will feature top chefs including Julia Child, Jacques Pépin, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, Vivian Howard and José Andrés.
“In this ever-changing entertainment landscape, we are proud to bring our extensive library of beloved cooking programming to the FAST space with PBS Food,” PBS Distribution president Andrea Downing said. “With endless hours of lean-back content, audiences will now have more ways to find our classic food content to enjoy.”
PBS Distribution’s other FAST channels are Antiques Roadshow, Julia Child and Antiques Road Trip.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.