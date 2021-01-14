HBO Max Orders Julia Child Series ‘Julia’

HBO Max has ordered a series about chef Julia Child called Julia. Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce are in the cast. Season one will have eight episodes.

Child hosted The French Chef on PBS in the 1960s and ‘70s. “Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth,” said HBO Max. “At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.”

Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth and Isabella Rossellini are also in the cast.

“We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever. This show’s look into her life, marriage and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight, ” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “Our incredible cast and formidable creative team are a recipe for success, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Charles McDougall directs and Daniel Goldfarb is writing the project. Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment are producing.

“We’re delighted to expand our relationship with HBO Max by teaming with our production partners at 3 Arts on Julia, the complex and compelling story of the celebrated chef, author and TV personality who almost single-handedly invented the world of food television,” said Jocelyn Sabo, Lionsgate Television Group senior VP. “Combining an extraordinary creative team, powerhouse cast and timely subject matter, the series has all the ingredients to resonate with HBO Max audiences for years to come.”

Chris Keyser is showrunner and executive produces along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Erwin Stoff. Charles McDougall, Daniel Goldfarb and 3 Arts’ Kimberly Carver will also executive produce.