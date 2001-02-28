PBS debuts digital TV service

PBS debuts a much-delayed interactive form of digital television broadcasting next month, enabling viewers watch on specially-equipped PCs.

PBS viewers in seven markets around the country, including San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Minneapolis/St. Paul, will be able to tune into Scientific American Frontiers hosted by actor Alan Alda on their PC screen, chat with other viewers nationwide, and see additional content specific to the city they are residing in, according to New York City-based Wavexpress Corp. Viewers of the series, starting March 27, must own a special digital TV tuner card for their PC, which cost several hundred dollars and effectively functions as an antenna to receive the broadcast.

- Richard Tedesco