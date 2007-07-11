PBS Creates Ken Burns' iTunes Shop
PBS has created an online site for its most high-profile documentary programmer, Ken Burns.
PBS President Paula Kerger told critics at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Los Angeles that the the channel has created a Ken Burns shop in the online video iTunes Website where users can buy Burns shows, programs, audiobooks and podcasts
PBS already makes other series--like Antiques Roadshow, Nova and Arthur --available on the site.
