PBS Creates Ken Burns' iTunes Shop

PBS has created an online site for its most high-profile documentary programmer, Ken Burns.

PBS President Paula Kerger told critics at the Television Critics Association Press Tour in Los Angeles that the the channel has created a Ken Burns shop in the online video iTunes Website where users can buy Burns shows, programs, audiobooks and podcasts

PBS already makes other series--like Antiques Roadshow, Nova and Arthur --available on the site.