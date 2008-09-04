PBS Convention Ratings: Obama Tops Palin

Wednesday-night convention coverage on PBS, which featured Sarah Palin's highly anticipated acceptance speech, did not draw quite as many viewers as Sen. Barack Obama's (D-Ill.) big night the week before according to Nielsen overnight ratings, but it was still the only night of PBS convention coverage of either party to top the comparable night's ratings four years ago.

PBS is the only broadcast network providing full primetime coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

According to PBS, its coverage from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. averaged a 2.4 household rating/4 share, or 3.2 million viewers. That was way up over the previous night's 1.4/2 (1.9 million viewers), but short of the 2.6/4 rating/share (3.5 million viewers) for Thursday night at the Democratic convention, when Obama gave his acceptance speech.

But Palin's 3.2 million viewers were up strongly from the 2.2 million who tuned in four years ago to Wednesday night at the Republican convention.

One mitigating factor might be that this year's Republican convention was truncated by Hurricane Gustav, and the keynote speech was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday.