PBS Campus launches
It may not have ivy-covered walls or a football team, but PBS Campus hopes to
become the Web portal to the halls of academe.
The online service, which launches Monday at www.pbs.org/campus, is a free guide to
distance learning.
The joint effort among PBS, local noncommercial stations and colleges will
provide course materials via Web and/or video, with the colleges providing the
instructors and the degrees. At launch, 120 courses will be offered.
In additional, the portal will include a database of colleges, a student
center with answers to frequently asked questions, a message board and a monthly
newsletter.
PBS has been offering courses since 1981, and it claims more than 6 million
students in that time, but in the past, it has promoted the courses at the
institutions. This is its first effort to promote it to the general population
of potential students.
