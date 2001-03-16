PBS calls for more Clifford

PBS has ordered 25 new half hours of Clifford, the Big Red Dog, an animated series based on the popular children's book series, featuring the voice of John Ritter.

Launched last year, Scholastic Production's Clifford recently picked up five daytime Emmy nominations. According to PBS, Clifford's premiere in September 2000 earned the best rating of any kids show that debuted on PBS in the past two years.

- Susanne Ault