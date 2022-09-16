PBS Announces New Lineup To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Lineup includes children's programming and the 35th Hispanic Heritage Awards
PBS announced Thursday (Sept. 15) its lineup of programs and specials for Hispanic Heritage Month. The programs can be found on PBS and streamed on PBS.org and the PBS Video app "throughout the duration of Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond," PBS said in a release.
Programming will include the premiere of Rosie's Rules from PBS Kids, streaming on Monday, Oct. 3. The show stars five year old Rosie Fuentes, "a bilingual Mexican American girl from suburban Texas...beginning to learn about how the great, big, fascinating world around her works," PBS stated in a press release.
The 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards will air Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 to 10 p.m. ET. The program was created by the White House “to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America…and is supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.” This year's musical performances, honorees and appearances include Victoria Alonso, Nikhil Arora, Olga Custodio, Ariana DeBose, Los Lobos, Alejandro Velez, Daddy Yankee and more.
La Otra Mirada will air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. beginning Sept. 15 and running through Dec. 8. The series takes place in 1920s Seville after a woman by the name Teresa, played by Patricia López Arnaiz, flees from her "mysterious past." There she poses as a teacher, struggling to change her students' lives.
“PBS is committed to reflecting the rich and diverse stories of our country through our programming all year long,” said Sylvia Bugg, chief programming executive and general manager, general audience programming at PBS. “We are proud to have multiple premieres during Hispanic Heritage Month, including a primetime drama in Spanish, La Otra Mirada, and the broadcast of the Hispanic Heritage Awards for the eighth year on PBS platforms.” ■
Chelsea Anderson has been with Future for two years. She started as an intern with NewBay Media/Multichannel News in 2015. During her time she wrote bylined articles and program reviews as well as helped with research graphics for the magazine. She later became News Assistant for Broadcasting & Cable in 2017 until 2020 when she became Assistant Content Producer. Chelsea graduated from Niagara University in 2016 with a Bachelor's in Communication Studies and a double minor in Writing Studies and Sociology.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.