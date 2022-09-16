PBS Announces New Lineup To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

PBS announced Thursday (Sept. 15) its lineup of programs and specials for Hispanic Heritage Month. The programs can be found on PBS and streamed on PBS.org and the PBS Video app "throughout the duration of Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond," PBS said in a release.

Programming will include the premiere of Rosie's Rules from PBS Kids, streaming on Monday, Oct. 3. The show stars five year old Rosie Fuentes, "a bilingual Mexican American girl from suburban Texas...beginning to learn about how the great, big, fascinating world around her works," PBS stated in a press release.

The 35th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards will air Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 to 10 p.m. ET. The program was created by the White House “to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America…and is supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions.” This year's musical performances, honorees and appearances include Victoria Alonso, Nikhil Arora, Olga Custodio, Ariana DeBose, Los Lobos, Alejandro Velez, Daddy Yankee and more.

La Otra Mirada will air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. beginning Sept. 15 and running through Dec. 8. The series takes place in 1920s Seville after a woman by the name Teresa, played by Patricia López Arnaiz, flees from her "mysterious past." There she poses as a teacher, struggling to change her students' lives.

“PBS is committed to reflecting the rich and diverse stories of our country through our programming all year long,” said Sylvia Bugg, chief programming executive and general manager, general audience programming at PBS. “We are proud to have multiple premieres during Hispanic Heritage Month, including a primetime drama in Spanish, La Otra Mirada, and the broadcast of the Hispanic Heritage Awards for the eighth year on PBS platforms.” ■