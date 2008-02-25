PBS Announces DTV-Transition Consumer-Awareness Campaign

PBS will launch a consumer-awareness campaign starting next month aimed at educating consumers about the analog shutoff after Feb. 17, 2009.

The first two spots will feature Kevin O’Connor, host of This Old House, and master carpenter Norm Abram.

In October, PBS will launch phase two of the campaign, giving viewers more specific information about their digital-transition options. The informational spots will run in 30-second and 60-second versions.

Public television has reasons to be aggressive about reaching its viewers with the information. More than most networks, PBS reaches a wide audience of viewers who receive television over-the-air, including immigrants, non-English speaking, the poor and the elderly.

Sprinkle in a sizable number of PBS viewers who just don’t want cable because they aren’t avid viewers and the prospect of a better picture or more channels doesn’t hold much allure. One out of five of PBS viewers receives television over the air, not via cable or satellite. Altogether, there are estimates that 21 million (out of 112.8 million) households use rabbit ears, some say that estimate is high.