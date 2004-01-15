PBS to Air duPont Award Documentary

PBS, which has been airing the "duPont-Columbia Journalism Awards" for the past 25 years, is adding a documentary on the winners to its coverage of the ceremony.

The Jan. 26 show, Without Fear or Favor: The Best in Broadcast Journalism, is hosted by Tom Brokaw and features clips of the winners plus interviews. The show is being produced by David Grubin, a two-time duPont winner, and bankrolled by the Jessie Ball duPont Fund.

PBS will likely figure prominently in the show. It has won more duPonts than anyone else, including three for Frontline.