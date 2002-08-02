PBS to air America Rebuilds

On the night before the Sept. 11 anniversary, PBS will air what it calls a

comprehensive look at the effort to clean up and the future rebuilding of the 16

acres of lower Manhattan destroyed in the attack.

America Rebuilds began shooting Oct. 31, 2001, and it chronicles the efforts

of New York's Department of Design and Construction, the engineering challenges

of the cleanup effort at Ground Zero and the public debate on the future of the

site.