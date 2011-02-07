PBC Broadcasting to Acquire KTKA

PBC Broadcasting has signed an agreement to acquire KTKA Topeka, an ABC affiliate, from Free State Communications.

PBC and Free State have signed a local marketing agreement, whereby PBC will immediately begin selling airtime for KTKA.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2011.

PBC owns affiliated stations in Youngstown, Ohio and Savannah, Ga.

Kalil & Co. is the broker for the buyer.