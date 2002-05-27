Payne promoted at B&C

Rob Payne has been named national sales manager/special projects at Broadcasting & Cable magazine, said Paul Audino, the magazine's publishing director, and Lawrence Oliver, vice president and group publisher.

Previously, Payne had been the magazine's sales development director.

In his new post, he will work closely with B&C's sales-management team to identify and develop new areas of growth, particularly in special sections, supplements and events.

Payne joined Broadcasting & Cable in 1998, having sold syndicated programming for MGM, New World/Genesis and Samuel Goldwyn. Also, he had held programming and research positions at rep firm Blair Television, now part of Petry.