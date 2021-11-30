Pay-TV Households To Dwindle To 73 Million By 2024: Analysts

The number of pay-TV homes will drop to 73.2 million households by 2024, according to analysts Craig Moffett and Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson Research.

In a report Tuesday the analysts say the cord-cutting will continue at a 4% to 5% annual pace, even though sports viewing appears to be rebounding.

There were 93 million pay TV households in the third quarter of 2019, with 83.5 million with traditional video distributors and 9.5 million on virtual MVPDs. They accounted for 78% of homes, versus 26.4 million non-pay TV homes, or 22%.

MoffettNathanson says that by the third quarter of 2021, there were just 84 million pay-TV homes, with 71 million with traditional distributors and 13 million on vMVPDs. Non pay-TV homes grew to 39 million, or 32%. By year-end pay-TV households will be down to 83 million, they said.

By 2024, MoffettNathanson says, the number of traditional pay-TV homes will be equal to the number of non-pay-TV homes

In their report, the analysts attempted to figure out what the absolute floor was for pay-TV subscribers. Looking at the number of households that describe themselves as sports viewers who watch one live game per month and also watch news, they see the base as 53 million.

Removing the news viewers and focusing on sports fans, the floor looks to be about 58 million households.

“We believe the 18 million of Pay TV subscribers who are regular news viewers (but do not watch sports), and the 7 million who don’t watch sports or news are at risk for further cord-cutting,” the report said.

MoffettNathanson partnered with consulting firm Altman Solon on a study of consumer interest in sports.

The number of households that consider themselves regular sports viewers has increased from 2019, while the number of traditional Pay TV subscribers has continued to decline.

“Sports fans are not abandoning traditional Pay TV at all. In fact, we estimate the number of regular sports viewers within the linear ecosystem (traditional Pay TV or vMVPDs) has increased by over 2 million to 58.4 million in 3Q 2021 from 55.8 million 3Q 2019,” the report said. “We estimate that the drop in linear TV subscribers has come exclusively from people who do not view sports, and the increase in sports viewership has come primarily from people who either have cut the cord or never had a Pay TV subscription in the first place.”

While sports is a bulwark for pay-TV, some sports are moving to streaming, the report notes.

“We expect sports leagues and media owners will become more aggressive in moving sports content over-the-top as it appears to be driving incremental reach without cannibalizing sports,” the report said. "We believe moving sports content to DTC services is a delicate balance, especially if major sports leagues like the NFL decide to become more open with their streaming partnerships.”

This could change the floor for pay TV. “If more sports content moves OTT, then perhaps some casual sports viewers are also at risk for further cord-cutting,” MoffettNathanson said.■